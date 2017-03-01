Scalability Solutions Offers Team Growth Strategy

PSA Security Network announced Scalability Solutions has joined the PSA Security Network Business Solutions Program. This partnership will provide integrators access to support their hiring processes, employee retention, and growth, according to the company.

Scalability Solutions’ unique team growth strategy is rooted in the client relationship and gaining a deep understanding of their culture, processes, challenges and goals. This information is used to create a custom strategic plan to attract candidates that will be most successful within that specific

environment.

“We work with growing companies that place a premium on aligning their employees’ personalities, skills, passions and work styles with the critically important positions they need to fill,” said Leila Blauner, Scalability Solutions founder and team growth strategist.

Providing detailed attention to services from candidate vetting to onboarding to retention, Scalability Solutions works diligently with clients during every step to ensure success for the client and the employee. Their team comprises business leaders and managers, bringing first-hand experience with hiring and managing to these processes.

“We have been using Scalability Solutions at PSA to bring in a number of A players to our growing organization for well over a year,” said Bill Bozeman, president and CEO of PSA Security Network. “The entire management team has found great value in the customized vetting and hiring processes and retention strategies that Leila and her team have brought to our organization.”

The PSA Business Solutions program is a suite of value-added resources and services to help enhance integrators’ business models, reduce operating costs and keep them competitive in the marketplace.