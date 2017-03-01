Southco Launches Online Resource Center

Southco Inc. launched its new online Resource Center. The Southco Resource Center hosts Southco’s access hardware resources in one, centralized location, and is designed to provide engineering professionals worldwide with the tools they need to solve their design challenges.

The Southco Resource Center features a streamlined user experience that allows visitors to quickly and easily find relevant content to suit their needs. Southco materials are indexed by industry, product solution and resource type, and include:

product selection guides and industry brochures;

case studies and white papers;

thought leadership articles written by Southco experts; and

multimedia content, including video and product animations.

“At Southco, we are committed to developing and releasing new resources that help our customers solve their design challenges quickly and efficiently,” said Rachel Kane, content marketing strategist at Southco. “We continuously strive to be the leading global resource for best-in-class access hardware solutions, and we are excited to share the Southco Resource Center with the engineering community.”

For more information or to visit the resource center, go to resources.southco.com.