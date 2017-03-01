Video SolutionsTechnology Solutions & Skills

Wisenet X Series Defines The New Standard For Video Surveillance

March 1, 2017
Hanwha Techwin launched the Wisenet X series, featuring Hanwha’s new Wisenet 5, self-developed chipset.

“Wisenet 5 is our latest chipset designed specifically for professional video surveillance applications that offers extreme processing performance at the edge,” said Soonhong Ahn, president, Hanwha Techwin America. “Wisenet X is the first product range to use this single chip solution. Our new 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera lines will redefine industry standards, not only with exceptional resolution, but with more advanced features and upgraded functions.”

Wisenet X series offers 150dB WDR performance, clear images in extreme low-light conditions, and WiseStream II compression technology for reduced data transfer. A convenient USB port is also available for easy setup and installation. Other notable key features include license-free audio and video analytics, dual SD card slot for increased on-board storage and image stabilization using gyro sensors.

By adding the Wisenet X series to the recently released Wisenet Q and P series, Hanwha Techwin offers a comprehensive lineup of video surveillance solutions, from affordable entry level to competitive high-performance products that satisfy the needs of projects and customers in all market sectors, the company described.

Key features of the Wisenet X series include:

  • 150dB WDR offers sharp images;

  • monitoring of color images in low-light environments;

  • substantial bandwidth savings;

  • USB port for added convenience;

  • more diverse analytics;

  • dual SD card slots; and

  • more accurate stabilization.

 

Visit www.HanwhaSecurity.com for more information.

