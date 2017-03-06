Wisenet 5 Chipset Delivers Innovation & Extreme Performance

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 14079

Hanwha Techwin launched Wisenet X series featuring Hanwha’s new Wisenet 5 self-developed chipset, the most important core technology developed to date by Hanwha Techwin. Wisenet X series offers 150dB WDR performance, clear images in extreme low-light conditions, and WiseStream II compression technology for reduced data transfer. A convenient USB port is also available for easy set-up and installation. Other notable key features include license-free audio and video analytics, dual SD card slot for increased on-board storage and image stabilization using gyro sensors. By adding the Wisenet X series to the recently released Wisenet Q and P series, Hanwha Techwin offers a comprehensive lineup of video surveillance solutions, from affordable entry-level to competitive high-performance products designed to satisfy the needs of projects and customers in all market sectors.

