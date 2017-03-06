Multi-Site, Integrated Security On The Edge

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 20005

Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, introduced the iSTAR Ultra Video, a palm-sized solution that delivers integrated, small-site security scaled for enterprise management and performance. Using C•CURE 9000 Security and Event Management software from Software House or American Dynamics’ victor Unified client, iSTAR Ultra Video allows users to remotely control up to eight doors and eight IP video cameras using a single appliance. The cost-effective iSTAR Ultra Video combines access control and video surveillance functionality in a single appliance, reducing installation and infrastructure costs. It is ideal for enterprise environments with unmanned sites that require a high level of security. AES 256-bit FIPS 140-2 network encryption with custom key management and DoS protection help avert potential network threats. Up to 500,000 cardholders can be managed in the device’s local memory. Using a 1TB on-device storage drive for video surveillance and a separate solid-state drive for its local database for access control storage, iSTAR Ultra Video remains operational even when the network is down. Each iSTAR Ultra Video device includes American Dynamics’ VideoEdge NVR firmware that enables end users to use transcoding, Smart Search and other VideoEdge features.

