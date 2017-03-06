Platform Allows Users To Streamline Security Interoperability

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 4097

Arteco Open Connector is an award-winning integration platform that streamlines interoperability between systems, devices and different types of applications, from video security, access control, intrusion and fire detection to building automation, traffic control and parking management through a single intuitive user interface. Arteco Open Connector gives partners the ability to integrate these systems and allows users to customize and scale every aspect of the interface, making it adaptable to every kind of installation and placing the needs of the end customer in focus. By using standard protocols to third-party partners, Open Connector provides an intuitive, fast and easy integration that leverages the full power of Video Event Management Systems (VEMS) to centralize events from many different devices and help users make sense of relevant incoming event data for vertical markets such as critical infrastructure, logistics, retail, transportation, industry, banking, healthcare, hospitality and education campuses.

Arteco | www.arteco-global.com