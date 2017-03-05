Cost-Effective PTZ & Super High-Quality Fisheye Camera

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 20005

Tyco Security Products, part of Johnson Controls, introduced two new IP cameras — a 2MP PTZ and 12MP Fisheye camera — adding power and value to its growing Illustra IP camera portfolio. The Illustra Flex 2MP PTZ has 20x optical zoom with continuous auto-focus plus 10X digital zoom, which provides very effective video surveillance over long distances. The cost-effective PTZ includes motion detection and advanced features such as WDR, auto-defog, backlight control and noise reduction. Outdoor models use 60W PoE+ power, making the installation of outdoor cameras easier. The new Illustra Pro 12MP Fisheye provides high-quality 360-deg. or 180-deg. panoramic video. The camera’s ePTZ movements are ultra smooth, creating even transitions between pan, tilt, and zoom movements, while onboard dewarping technology provides distortion-corrected video streaming. The camera’s integrated IR illuminator provides high-quality video up to 15 meters.

Illustra | www.illustracameras.com