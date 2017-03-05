New Alarm Communications Platform Is Smarter, More Secure

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 6034

AES Corporation announced the launch of IntelliNet 2.0, bringing alarm dealers and contract central stations the next generation of AES global alarm communication solutions. The powerful IntelliNet 2.0 platform leverages state-of-the-art technology, applies cutting-edge advanced security protection, enables future-ready capabilities, provides simplified unit programming, and is engineered for backward compatibility with legacy systems. The forward-compatible design allows for feature add-ons, engineered to adapt with future software upgrades as technology advances. IntelliNet 2.0 builds upon the solid foundation of the existing AES-IntelliNet system, adding a number of enhancements including a password-protected dealer code that adds another layer of security to units, protects critical assets against rogue activity and prevents unauthorized access. Flexible power options and 24-hr. backup battery offers versatility with ability to power from the FACP or subscriber backup battery standby power. An intuitive GUI makes it easy to program AES subscriber units via smartphone, laptop, tablet, or USB.

