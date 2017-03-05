Magic Monitor Delivers Unified User Experience

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 25089

S2 Security introduced S2 Magic Monitor Version 4, which provides a unified security management user experience for access control, video surveillance, forensics, digital signage and live Internet feeds. Version 4 introduces new features that benefit security operations, including third-party video management system support, audio support and advanced Internet widgets. Video management system support is now available for Milestone and exacqVision in addition to S2 NetVR Series products. Version 4 also includes audio support for cameras, video clips and online digital content. Realtime media from Twitter and Everbridge and enhanced weather radar maps bring tailored situational awareness into a variety of environments, from security operations centers to public areas. Version 4 enables integrators to monitor system health and control licensing and software updates online. S2 Magic Monitor Professional supports an unlimited number of S2 NetVR cameras as well as advanced weather and traffic widgets.

S2 Security | www.s2sys.com