Lock Series Expanded To Include Mortise, Lockdown & Exit Trim Models

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 12043

Alarm Lock, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies expanded its Trilogy T2 Series. Field-proven standalone Trilogy T2 electronic keyless access locks provide BHMA Grade-1 durability with a rugged clutch and vandal-proof all-metal keypad and long-life battery operation. They are 100 percent fingertip programmable, providing easy installation in less than an hour and support standard and IC core prep cylinders. Trilogy T2 Series locks allow more codes; multi-level user capability; individual, group or total user lockout codes; passage mode; and two-wire remote override or key bypass capability. The Trilogy T2 series includes DL2700 standalone digital cylindrical lock; new DL2700LD cylindrical lock with lockdown with remote keyfob and bright visual lockdown indicator bar on inner door; narrow stile locks for glass doors; new mortise locks for high-security mortise locking with choice of classroom or deadbolt functions; and new Trilogy T2 Series Exit trim, adding keyless access pushbutton convenience to any panic exit bar.

NAPCO Security Technologies | www.alarmlock.com