PoE Recorder Ideal For A 4 To 8 IP Camera Solution

Tyco Security Products introduced the exacqVision M-Series, a cost-effective network video recorder that is easy to install and use. The exacqVision M-Series expands the all-in-one recorder category Exacq launched last March with the LC-Series PoE+ recorder. The M-Series includes integrated PoE camera ports and the feature-rich exacqVision START video management software. Users can connect up to eight IP cameras per recorder and can view and administer live and recorded video directly from the recorder using the included exacqVision client or remotely using a Web browser or exacqVision client on a separate computer. The free Exacq Mobile app also allows users to view live and recorded video on iOS or Android mobile devices. The M-Series is very easy to install, utilizing exacqVision EasyConnect to find, address and connect Illustra and other IP cameras to the network automatically and self-configure for motion-based recording.

