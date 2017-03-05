Security Software Debuts Credential App

Tyco Security Products introduced the latest version of its EntraPass security software from Kantech with the new EntraPass Go Pass mobile application. EntraPass 7.10 software includes updates to its Microsoft Windows Active Directory integration which now auto-synchronizes users, and extends the EntraPass Go Install app for installers to Android users. Using the EntraPass Go Pass mobile app, cardholders can gain access to doors simply by pressing the appropriate icon of the door in the app. With the EntraPass Go Install mobile application, installers with Android devices can now configure KT-1 and KT-400 door controllers with one touch on a mobile device. Using a QR code scan that auto-fills the door controller’s address and serial number, installation is faster and the potential for manual entry errors is eliminated.

Kantech | www.kantech.com