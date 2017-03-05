Update For VMS Includes Branding & Archiving Capabilities

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 20043

Speco Technologies released SecureGuard 2.1, an update for its video management software that features custom branding capabilities, as well as NAS/DAS archiving. Now, with SecureGuard Branding, customers have the option to have SecureGuard VMS completely custom branded with their company’s logo. With this feature, customers will see their logo integrated seamlessly across the entire SecureGuard platform: on the client-side toolbar, across all background grids, throughout the SecureGuard Player, on the configurator tool splash screen, as part of all SecureGuard desktop icons, and as a watermark on videos that are exported. The new branding feature is a complete full service offering by Speco Technologies at no additional cost to the customer. With the new NAS/DAS archiving capabilities, SecureGuard users can now archive their system recordings to either a network-attached or a direct-attached storage device. Archiving can be done both manually, as well as on a scheduled basis.

