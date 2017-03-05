New Version Of VMS Offers Greater Functionality, Intuitive Design

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 20005

Tyco Security Products introduced version 4.9 of the American Dynamics’ victor video management system and VideoEdge NVRs, with more powerful, intuitive features designed to put greater system functionality and key information in the hands of security system operators and administrators. License management for VideoEdge NVRs has been streamlined within victor 4.9 with a new centralized licensing option. VideoEdge now automatically configures and optimizes second stream video transmission to reduce bandwidth usage within victor for streams displayed on mobile devices or other constrained environments. Push-to-talk audio allows an operator to transmit an audio message recorded on their victor client to one or more VideoEdge NVRs on the network for output on a public address system. Among the key features added to this latest version of victor web is Personnel Activity Monitoring, which monitors system admits and rejects in real time.

American Dynamics | www.americandynamics.net