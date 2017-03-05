Compact, Twin-Sensor, Megapixel Camera Series

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 8045

Arecont Vision expanded its compact MicroDome ultra-low-profile true day/night camera family with the dual-sensor MicroDome Duo series. MicroDome Duo includes an extremely compact and advanced twin-sensor, omnidirectional camera. Both sensors feature independent remote focus modules, mounted on 3-axis gimbals for outstanding viewing coverage. A single compact MicroDome Duo camera can be mounted on a wall or ceiling to cover two different views simultaneously. At the core of MicroDome Duo is an Arecont Vision Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) integrated circuit. Arecont Vision cameras are designed and built in the U.S. to run an in-house developed, Massively Parallel Image Processing Architecture (MPIPA) on the FPGA. All core features and technologies are developed by Arecont Vision, allowing installed cameras to be upgraded with new capabilities, thereby extending the useful life of the device. By employing the unique MPIPA architecture on the FPGA, Arecont Vision cameras do not require the use of common operating systems. The MicroDome Duo series is designed for applications with challenging lighting conditions, featuring integrated, dual, day/night mechanical IR cut filters.

