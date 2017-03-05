Software Update Creates Complete Remote Monitoring Systems

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 14025

A new Honeywell software update helps security integrators more easily create complete remote monitoring systems for end users. The Xtralis Operating System update — XOa 3.2.33 — allows integrators to connect key Xtralis offerings with Honeywell Performance, equIP and HDZ Series cameras. Combining these cameras with Xtralis’ ADPRO platforms, FastTrace 2E remotely programmable gateway, the new iFT Series IP video NVR+, and HeiTel iVG video gateways, enable customized solutions for connected buildings. Aside from a fast setup, free downloads from Xtralis xChange online license portal allow installers to remotely and efficiently update systems already deployed in the field. Xtralis video content analytics (VCA) can be deployed on the ADPRO and HeiTel platforms to automatically detect security threats directly from Honeywell IP camera streams. The available security analytics include IntrusionTrace VCA, for powerful and configurable perimeter and intrusion threat detection, and LoiterTrace VCA to detect loitering before a threat can escalate.

Honeywell | www.honeywell.com