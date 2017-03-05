VMS Upgrade Unifies Security Management

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 10037

Upgraded VideoXpert VMS dramatically improves unified management of surveillance and security systems with a simple, customizable user interface suitable for both occasional and power users. Open architecture supports application-specific third-party integrations for specialized surveillance markets, and the VMS brings these functions together to operate in a single seamless workspace. Recent enhancements to the VideoXpert VMS include: an improved user interface for faster, more effective awareness and action; incident management functions to easily and quickly correlate related video files; improved customizable event alerts with real-time visual notification; and immersive viewing of 180°, 270° and 360° panoramic images from Pelco Optera Cameras.

