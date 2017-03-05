New VMS Version Focuses On Versatility, Mobility & Performance

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 13074

Ocularis 5.3 offers a host of new features and functionality that further increase VMS versatility, mobility and performance. Ocularis 5 Web allows users to simultaneously view multiple live and recorded camera streams on an improved user intuitive interface with auto stream selection to minimize bandwidth usage. Ocularis 5 Mobile provides comprehensive event and alert processing right from the mobile app along with the ability to stream live video from an Android smartphone to view in Ocularis. Also available is the ability to pinpoint locations in maps on Ocularis, allowing users to see mobile operator location and view their streaming cameras. Additional enhancements include: expanded dewarping support; new smart camera drivers; and support for Windows Server 2016.

OnSSI | www.onssi.com