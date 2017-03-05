Ul-Listed Electric Door Strikes

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 14115

SECO-LARM’s newly UL listed door strikes easily connect to SECO-LARM keypads, simplifying installations. No-cut door strike’s (SD-993C-D3Q) horizontally adjustable keeper accommodates latch-bolt positioning, and vertically adjustable ramp accommodates nib positioning. The electric door strike for wood doors (SD-994C/24) is available in 12 or 24 VDC configurations, is field-selectable for fail-safe or fail-secure applications, and can be used on virtually any cylindrical door locking system. The electric door strike for metal doors (SD-995C/24) is available in 12 or 24 VDC configurations, is field-selectable for fail-safe or fail-secure operation, and can be used with virtually any cylindrical door locking system (shown here). The electric door strike with vertical adjustment’s (SD-996C-NUVQ) vertical adjustable deadbolt opening, sliding shim keeper, and dead-latch ramp accommodates a wide range of lock types. It includes five different stainless-steel faceplates. Finally, the surface-mount electric rim strike (SD-998C-NUQ) provides surface-mount installation on metal or wooden door frames, and works with standard rim-type exit devices.

