Wi-Fi Camera Brings Key Advantage To Surveillance

The Platinum fixed lens mini dome camera 4.1MP Wi-Fi -2.8mm, CMIP3142W-28SWIFI, not only makes for a clean and easy wireless installation, but adds another dimension to forensic evidence — sound. This mini Wi-Fi dome camera captures video and sound with two-way audio capabilities as it features a built-in microphone and audio output. Images are captured in rich detail with 4.1MP and true 120dB WDR. It embodies a vandal-proof casing and is rated IP67 for harsh weather conditions.

LTS | www.ltsecurityinc.com