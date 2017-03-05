24-Port Modular Etherent Switch

SEE AT ISC WEST BOOTH 4071

ComNet introduced a modular high-port-count managed switch. The ComNet CTS24+2 offers up to 24 ports of 10/100Mbps Ethernet and 2 ports of Gigabit uplink using TX or SFP combo ports. The CTS24+2 series allows for ultimate flexibility in combining standard copper, optical, and extended distance Ethernet over copper, all in one rack-mounted chassis configuration. The ComNet CTS24+2 system includes a chassis with optional 400 or 1000 Watts of POE. Up to three 8-channel modules can be ordered to populate the system. These modules are offered in conventional CAT5/6 10/100Mbps Ethernet, optical SFP supporting 100FX, or ComNet CopperLine distance extending interfaces of either Coax or UTP.

