Alarm.com Closes Acquisition of Business Units From Icontrol Networks

Alarm.com, a platform solution for the connected home and business, has completed its previously announced acquisition of two business units, Connect and Piper, from Icontrol Networks.

Connect, based in Redwood City, Calif., provides an interactive security and home automation platform that powers several service providers’ solutions including ADT Pulse. Piper, based in Ottawa, Canada, designs, produces and sells an all-in-one video and home automation hub.

“We are pleased to wrap up our acquisition of the Icontrol Connect and Piper business units,” said Steve Trundle, president and CEO of Alarm.com. “The market for security-oriented connected home and connected business solutions continues to be attractive. These two business units will allow us to upsize our distribution channels and increase the scale of our research and development initiatives. With this expanded capacity, we will be better positioned to keep ourselves and our service provider partners competitive into the future. We welcome the Icontrol employees to our team.”

The Connect and Piper business units will add new technology infrastructure, talent, key relationships and hardware devices that are expected to help accelerate Alarm.com’s development of intelligent, data-driven services, the company reported in a press release. With increased scale and breadth of service, the Alarm.com platform enables service providers to address a broad range of consumer needs with reliable and innovative connected home and business solutions.

