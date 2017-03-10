Searidge Technologies Selects Bosch Cameras to Support Airport Surface Management Solutions

Searidge Technologies, a global provider of remote tower and surface optimization solutions to airports and air navigation service providers (ANSPs), has successfully integrated Bosch IP cameras into its solution offering.

Searidge leverages the Bosch MIC IP starlight 7000 HD pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) and DINION IP starlight 8000 MP cameras to help airport operators monitor and manage surface operations safely and efficiently. The ability to monitor live traffic, day and night, and in all weather conditions is critical to operating an airport around-the-clock, 365 days per year.

As part of the Searidge offering, video streams from multiple Bosch starlight cameras are stitched together and run through sophisticated processing algorithms to deliver seamless panoramic views of the apron, gate, taxiway, and runway areas of the airport surface. Video is displayed live to users, such as air traffic controllers, airport operators, security personnel, and more, and is archived for future playback and review.

“The critical nature of our customers’ airport operations requires high camera reliability and visual output,” said Thuan Nguyen, head of operations, Searidge Technologies. “We selected the Bosch starlight line because they offer proven quality backed by strong sales and engineering support.”

Bosch starlight cameras are currently deployed by Searidge Technologies to support a variety of surface management operations in airports worldwide, including its remote situational awareness and zone occupancy solution at Dubai International airport; remote tower solution at Budapest Airport; and remote airport concept of operation at Milano Malpensa and Linate airports.

“The integration of Bosch starlight cameras with the innovative airport surface management solutions developed by Searidge Technologies is an excellent example of how video surveillance can extend beyond security to improve operations and efficiency for facilities worldwide,” said Jacquelyn Hall-Davies, vice president of sales, Canada, for Bosch Security Systems.