Zigen Now Available Nationally Through PowerHouse Alliance Network

The PowerHouse Alliance announced the addition of Hikvision, KEF and Zigen to available brands its 12 distributor members offer. Effective immediately, the members will have inventory and provide support of the new brands to their dealers nationwide.

”Partnering with Hikvision, KEF and Zigen was a no-brainer for the PowerHouse Alliance,” said PowerHouse Alliance Executive Director Dennis Holzer. “Each of these new brands are well-known in their respective fields and are in high-demand. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with all three brands.”

The PowerHouse Alliance selected its new lines carefully by seeking premium solutions in each category. “KEF is as good as it gets for premium home and custom loudspeakers and are desired by both discerning listeners for their unmistakable acoustic signature, and by design-conscious consumers for their stunning and modern aesthetic,” said Holzer. “Zigen is highly-trusted by installers for their HDMI switches, extenders and distributed amplifiers and Hikvision is a big player in the security space for video surveillance solutions.”

Leading supplier of video surveillance solutions, Hikvision designs, develops, and manufactures innovative standard and high-definition cameras. Hikvision’s diverse product suite of digital video servers, hybrid and standalone DVRs, NVRs, speed domes, encoders, decoders, and other elements of sophisticated security systems and CCTV technology for both indoor and outdoor use.

“We are excited about our new partnership with Powerhouse Alliance, which will extend Hikvision products and services to market segments beyond traditional security,” said Oliver Zhang, director of strategic partners for Hikvision. “As the number one video surveillance manufacturer in the world, Hikvision has made significant investments in the North American market. We’ve built a highly trained, professional field organization and back office team. It’s the largest in the North American market, and it has won great recognition on the distribution, dealer, A&E as well as end-user level.”

KEF, a British loudspeaker manufacturer that has been crafting innovative high-performance audio solutions since 1961, has received countless awards and accolades worldwide. Now dealers will be able to purchase KEF’s signature sound and beautifully-designed products from PowerHouse Alliance members.

“Powerhouse’s knowledgeable sales staff, superb customer service, and convent will-call locations makes them a welcome partner,” said David Kroll, VP KEF America. “The KEF offering gives Powerhouse’s dealers access to a brand whose performance will exceed client’s expectations. Additionally, KEF’s premium brand position and vast array of solutions will enable dealers to specify more expensive offerings into projects with greater confidence, resulting in higher revenue from the same number of clients.”