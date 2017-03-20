SDM Newswire

Surf, Sand & Sales at RS2 Annual Conference

March 20, 2017
The 2017 RS2 Technologies annual conference was held Feb. 28-Mar. 3 at the Marriott Stellaris Casino and Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Highlights of the event included a welcome pig roast; informational sessions from RS2 as well as technology partners such as LifeSafety Power, Mercury, Farpointe Data, ASSA ABLOY, HID and others; keynote speeches from Brian Offenberger (sales training expert and SDM Sales Stars columnist) and SDM Senior Editor Karyn Hodgson; and a fun-filled tour of the Bacardi Rum distillery and Old San Juan.

 

