Alarm.com Acquires ObjectVideo

Alarm.com, a platform for the connected home and business, announced the acquisition of substantially all of ObjectVideo Inc’s. business, including the company’s products, technology portfolio and personnel.

ObjectVideo is a pioneer in the fields of video analytics and computer vision, with technology that extracts meaning and intelligence from video streams in real-time to enable object tracking, pattern recognition and activity identification, Alarm.com described. The business, now called ObjectVideo Labs, will accelerate Alarm.com’s research and development of video services and video analytics applications, and will continue to provide advanced research and engineering services for federal government customers.

Founded in 1998 by scientists and program managers from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), ObjectVideo was a privately held, venture-backed leader in the rapidly growing field of computer vision. With a history of supporting the complex mission requirements of the U.S. Defense and Intelligence communities, the team includes a mix of computer vision scientists and video software engineers that have expertise in machine learning, 3D modelling, and complex activity recognition.

“ObjectVideo Labs brings deep expertise in the field of video analytics, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Alarm.com team,” said Jeff Bedell, Alarm.com’s chief strategy and innovation officer. “As video applications grow rapidly in both the residential and commercial spaces, this acquisition will reinforce our ability to continue to lead in the development of proactive, next generation connected home and business solutions. Unlike standalone devices and point products, the Alarm.com platform can extract meaning from a broad ecosystem of connected devices to deliver enhanced security and a highly-valued user experience.”

Raul Fernandez, president of ObjectVideo Inc., said, “I am excited for the opportunities ahead for the ObjectVideo Labs research and engineering team. Incorporating their pioneering work into the sophistication and scale of the Alarm.com platform will yield exciting opportunities for innovative new features and applications, and can drive Alarm.com into a leadership position in the emerging fields of video analytics and computer vision.”

