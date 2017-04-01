ZKAccess Becomes AMAG Technology Symmetry Preferred Partner

ZKAccess announced that it is now officially an AMAG Technology Symmetry preferred partner and member of the Symmetry Preferred Partner Program.

The ZKAccess OP-200 fingerprint reader interfaces with the Symmetry Access Control system to provide biometric capabilities without needing additional middleware. ZKAccess and AMAG Technology cooperatively tested and certified the integration.

“ZKAccess has completed the required AMAG certification of their product integration with AMAG’s Symmetry security management platform,” said Dave Ella, vice president of product and partner programs, AMAG Technology. “The ZKAccess OP-200 fingerprint reader will provide end users with a highly secure fingerprint reader, when a biometric is the preferred option or in combination with a smart card. Many organizations are looking to add biometrics to their Symmetry system as an additional layer of security,” he added. “We are proud to offer the OP-200 fingerprint readers to our joint customers and look forward to a long partnership with ZKAccess.”

ZKAccess CEO Larry Reed said, “Unlike our competitors who need to develop and sell expensive supporting middleware, our affordable Opera biometric readers communicate directly to the Symmetry Access Control system without needing any middleware whatsoever. This translates into tremendous cost savings in both material and labor for AMAG installers and end users.”

