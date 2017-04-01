Trends & Industry Issues5 Minute Tech QuizColumns

Definitions 101

Definitions 101

What’s Wrong With This?

Wally submitted plans for a fire alarm system. The building was an assembly occupancy. The occupant load exceeded 500 persons. The facility did not have a constantly attended receiving station, and the AHJ determined that one would be impractical. Audible notification appliances and visual devices were included in the design. There was no automatic supervised sprinkler system in the facility. The authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) rejected the plans. Why?

April 1, 2017
Roy Pollack
KEYWORDS security dealer / security integrators
Reprints
No Comments

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to SDM Magazine. 

Recent Articles by Roy Pollack

Is That OSHA-Approved?

How Much Installation Space Do You Need?

Back to Basics for the New Year

Commercial Intrusion Alarm Systems

Roy-pollack

Roy Pollack, CPP, SET, holds Level IV certification in the field of fire alarms from NICET is currently the director of Compliance for Devcon Security Services Corp., Hollywood, Fla., and may be reached at sdmtechtips@bnpmedia.com.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.