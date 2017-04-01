Definitions 101

What’s Wrong With This?

Wally submitted plans for a fire alarm system. The building was an assembly occupancy. The occupant load exceeded 500 persons. The facility did not have a constantly attended receiving station, and the AHJ determined that one would be impractical. Audible notification appliances and visual devices were included in the design. There was no automatic supervised sprinkler system in the facility. The authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) rejected the plans. Why?