Agent Vi Launches “innoVi for Smart Cities

Agent Video Intelligence (Agent Vi) is launching “innoVi for Smart Cities,” a comprehensive cloud-based video analytics Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), targeted at municipalities and cities. Employing advanced AI and Machine Learning algorithms that continuously monitor video feeds captured by the city’s surveillance cameras, innoVi enables city authorities to become immediately aware of a wide range of events of interest as they unfold, thereby enhancing the operator’s situational awareness and ability to dispatch the most appropriate response. Furthermore, innoVi for Smart Cities allows law enforcement agencies and city authorities to make sense of the massive amounts of data hidden in the recorded video by utilizing advanced Big Data algorithms and an automated video search engine for rapid investigations.

innoVi for Smart Cities transforms the enormous number of cameras deployed across cities into smart IoT devices that become the core of the city's ability to improve security, safety, and incident response city-wide. It also optimizes the use of city and law enforcement resources, effectively tracks and manages city traffic and operations, and provides an improved service overall to city residents.

innoVi eliminates the need for continuous human monitoring of surveillance cameras, as it detects and alerts to security and safety incidents in real-time, thereby drawing a security operator’s immediate attention to an incident, and enabling effective responses to the incident, as it evolves.

innoVi also offers superior video search capabilities that enable security staff to search hours of video within a matter of seconds, rapidly tracing events or targets of interest and suspicious activity. innoVi’s simultaneous search across a massive number of cameras optimizes investigations and incident response, and also informs decision-making and situational awareness in those critical moments as an incident unfolds.

The service can be fully integrated with new or existing surveillance systems, and utilizes an intuitive web-based interface with seamless connection to unlimited number of cameras installed across an entire city.

Agent Vi said innoVi for Smart Cities is a first of its kind, fully cloud-based video analytics solution that can be applied to any camera and does not require streaming of video to the cloud. innoVi for Smart Cities marks one of the first commercial applications of Deep Learning AI in the world of video analytics, according to the company. The technology offers a major upgrade in detection accuracy due to its cutting-edge object classification methodology. Importantly, this methodology actively and continuously learns what different objects look like and how to accurately classify such objects, thereby further improving its detection precision all the time.

"We are revolutionizing the way cities are managed and elevating security standards to a new level," said Itsik Kattan, CEO of Agent Vi. "Using surveillance video for city-wide management, security and safety has been long sought after by municipalities around the globe, and we are proud to be the first to bring to market a solution that is not only compelling in its comprehensive feature set, but also allows a practical deployment across multiple distributed locations, is applicable to different types of cameras, and is not subject to common bandwidth limitations. innoVi is a self-learning platform that continues to improve over time, and we will gradually introduce additional capabilities, which shall be seamlessly added through our centralized cloud deployment."

Visit www.agentvi.com for more information.