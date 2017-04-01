Yale Smart Locks Offers Amazon Alexa Compatibility

Yale Locks & Hardware announced that its Yale Real Living deadbolts and levers with Z-Wave or ZigBee are compatible with Amazon Alexa when used in conjunction with a Samsung SmartThings Hub or Wink Hub.

The Alexa lock skill allows Yale Z-Wave or ZigBee users with a compatible hub to lock their door and check current lock status. The lock will not unlock with voice commands for security purposes.

“Adding Alexa voice control to Yale’s SmartThings and Wink integration offers many of our customers a new level of convenience and flexibility,” said Jason Williams, president, ASSA ABLOY U.S. Residential Group, which includes Yale Residential.

“Voice allows consumers to interact with devices in their home hands-free and naturally without disrupting daily routines,” said Brett Worthington, vice president of global business development, Samsung SmartThings.

The Samsung SmartThings Hub and Wink Hub are compatible with all devices with Amazon Alexa, including Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Tap.

Visit www.assaabloy.com for more information.