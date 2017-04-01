Hitachi Unveils New Video Analytics Software

Hitachi Insight Group, which is responsible for driving the global unified Internet of Things (IoT) business and go-to-market strategy for Hitachi Ltd., unveiled new video analytics software to enhance and extend its Smart City and Public Safety solutions portfolio.

Hitachi Video Analytics (HVA) combines computer vision and advanced analytics to extract rich insights and generate real-time alerts that can provide cities, airports, campuses, transportation agencies, and businesses with:

Operational and business intelligence: People counting, queue detection, activity analysis, directional counting, and image enhancement deliver insights that help cities, businesses and other organizations improve operations and customer experiences.

Smarter transportation, traffic and parking management: Vehicle counting, traffic analysis, parking space detection and license plate recognition help cities and businesses to improve traffic and parking for residents, commuters and customers.

More effective public safety and security: Intrusion detection, left-behind object detection, facial recognition and camera tampering alerts provide a force multiplier for public safety departments to help keep people and property safe.

“Cities and enterprises looking to fully benefit from digital transformation need visibility into a variety of data insights. And as attacks and natural disasters in public and private areas continue to increase, safety has become a top priority. Although video is a significant opportunity to increase operational efficiencies, ensure safety and serve as a force multiplier for municipalities, law enforcement and security teams, the proliferating use of video technologies continues to raise privacy concerns,” said Ruthbea Yesner Clarke, global director, smart cities strategies at IDC. “With its end-to-end video stack, Hitachi is helping public and private sector organizations to better utilize the full potential of their video assets.”

HVA unleashes the potential of video analytics by offering a privacy protection feature that can be used in conjunction with all of its robust insights and alerts. With this concern alleviated, HVA can help customers make better use of their video data by providing critical intelligence that can help to improve operations and better protect people and assets. Cities, airports, transportation systems, campuses, manufacturers and retail environments are all examples of the types of organizations that may benefit from Hitachi’s powerful video analytics solution.

HVA brings advanced analytic methodologies and unique features to Hitachi’s comprehensive video security and monitoring stack, which improve user experience, deliver a higher quality video data for analysis, and help to protect privacy, the company related. These include:

object detector,

scenario-based analytics,

privacy protector,

video enhancer,

camera health monitor, and

HVA.

“Video is an effective tool for keeping people and property safe, but still remains a significantly underutilized source for operational, business, and public safety data today. In a world where security cameras are mission critical and deployments are growing exponentially, our customers want to get greater value and insight from their video environments,” said Mark Jules, vice president, public safety and smart city solutions at Hitachi Insight Group. “Hitachi Video Analytics is an intelligent solution for public and private sector organizations to extract rich operational and security insights from video data, while helping to safeguard the privacy of their customers, employees and the citizens they protect. With this advancement to our Smart City and Public Safety portfolio, Hitachi is setting a high bar for innovation that challenges the industry to evolve and provide better value to its customers.”

Visit www.hitachiinsightgroup.com for more information.