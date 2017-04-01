SDC Launches New Responsive Website

Trends & Industry IssuesAccess Control & IdentificationColumnsDigital Shuffle

April 1, 2017
Meg Psiharis
SDC has redesigned its website to allow users to easily search and find detailed product information, videos, photos, and more from any device.The website is designed to serve SDC’s multiple customer segments in both the mechanical hardware and electronic access control security industries. Providing access to hundreds of downloadable product information materials and photos, and more than 50 informational and instructional videos, the new website also allows users to download the up-to-date 2017 price list and SDC’s new 2017/2018 product catalog. There is also a free downloadable SDC smartphone app for quick product reference and specifications and an expanded SDC blog for the latest news and trends. Visit the new website at www.sdcsecurity.com.

Assistant Editor Meg Psiharis writes and edits news-focused articles and SDM columns, including Technology Solutions & Skills and Digital Shuffle. Along with attending tradeshows and conferences, as well as posting to social media, Meg handles scheduling for tradeshows and assists in day-to-day tasks for the editorial team. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature from Western Illinois University.

