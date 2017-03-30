Vector Security National Accounts Division and Industry Retail Group Merge

Vector Security Inc., an integrator of physical security solutions and ranked No. 8 on SDM’s Top Systems Integrators Report and SDM’s 2015 Dealer of the Year, announced the integration of two of its business divisions — the National Accounts Division (NAD) and their wholly owned subsidiary, Industry Retail Group (IRG) — to now operate under a single brand, Vector Security Networks.

“Our primary focus will be harnessing the tenure and expertise of our teams to better serve our nearly 90,000 customer sites, as well as pursuing new relationships,” said John Taggart, vice president, Vector Security Networks. “We are two very strong companies on our own, but together under Vector Security Networks, multi-site businesses have access to the best in security and managed services under one roof.”

Michael T. Grady, executive vice president, Vector Security Networks, said, “Behind the scenes, our two teams have been working as one. We are now officially bringing them together as a one-source solution under the Vector Security Networks brand. Our name will transition over the next several months, but our customers will still experience the same level of attention and support they have come to expect from us over the years.”

From NOC monitoring, device management and PCI compliance, to alarm management, loss prevention and video surveillance, Vector Security Networks is one source for solutions that provide business intelligence and exceptional customer experiences that support its clients’ objectives, the company described.

“Vector Security Networks leads with our unequaled expertise in security, having been a leading provider of customized security solutions for more than 40 years, and with roots dating back to 1752,” said Art Miller, vice president of marketing for Vector Security. “Coupled with our dependable managed network services offerings, we bring our customers quality network services at a lower cost of ownership, the convenience of having a single point of contact, and streamlined integration of both physical security and broadband solutions.”

Vector Security Inc. acquired IRG in August 2014, laying the groundwork for business intelligence offerings and the expansion of services that provide turnkey solutions for multi-site businesses.