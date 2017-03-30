SentryNet Celebrates 30 Years of Wholesale Central Station Monitoring Services

SentryNet, a provider of wholesale central station monitoring services, began its 30‐year journey in 1987 when the first alarm signal was received in its Greenville, Mississippi, monitoring center.

While technology has changed and the business has grown to now include two monitoring stations in Florida and Tennessee, SentryNet continues to provide the highest quality customer service to help protect people and property, the company described. SentryNet moves into its 30th year providing wholesale central station services to a vast network of security dealers across the county, while expanding value‐added‐programs and services to help dealers grow their businesses.

Over the past year, SentryNet has launched several new programs to its growing dealer base:

Product discounts exclusive to SentryNet dealers — Partnering with ADI, a leading distributor of security and low voltage products, SentryNet dealers can leverage discounts from major security manufactures such as Hikvision video products and Honeywell intrusion products.

Dealer engagement — Driving higher levels of engagement and communication has also been a priority. Leveraging technology as a tool, SentryNet hosts a monthly webinar series and sends an eNewsletter, The Pulse, to keep dealers updated on industry topics, new trends, and SentryNet programs. The SentryNet Dealer Advisory Board was formed in 2016 and meets twice a year to guide the future direction of SentryNet and create new and innovative programs and services to better serve our dealers.

Dealer portal — SentryNet recently launched a new dealer portal providing marketing literature templates, manufacturer discount programs, and lists of preferred vendors for many marketing and promotional items, including yard signs and decals.

Online and mobile app tools – NetConnect and SNapp are tools that allow dealers to create, access, and modify customer information at any time of the day or night. SentryNet has continued investment in development of these advanced tools, ensuring our dealers can focus on growing their business in the most productive and efficient manner.

Education — SentryNet offers many different methods for dealers to obtain continuing education, from face‐to‐face road shows across the country, to its annual dealer conference, SentryCon. The 22nd annual dealer conference will take place this year in Biloxi, Mississippi, on April 12‐14, 2017. SentryCon offers participating dealers the ability to network and attend classes hosted by security industry experts that are focused on business growth and technology trends. Additionally, attendees receive CEU credits.

Promotions and loyalty programs — SentryNet also hosts promotions allowing the dealers to earn tools, gear, VIP experiences and technology, rewarding dealers for their sales growth and loyalty.

“We are proud to be celebrating 30 years of service to our family of dealers and their customers,” said Julie Beach, vice president of sales and marketing, SentryNet. “As we continue to grow and add more programs, we do so by remembering what has always been our key differentiators: personized service and customized monitoring solutions to meet our dealers’ unique business needs. Our goal is to make each experience distinctive and treat every customer like they are our only customer.”

As SentryNet enters its fourth decade, the industry can expect more programs as well as new initiatives as SentryNet continues to expand and grow, the company reported in a press release. Particular emphasis will be placed on helping dealers stay competitive in the evolving security industry through value‐added programs and services. For information, visit www.sentrynet.com.