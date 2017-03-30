ONVIF Speaks on Evolution of ONVIF, Changing Role of Standards at ISC West

ONVIF, a global standardization initiative for IP-based physical security products, announced that it will speak at ISC West 2017 as part of SIA Education@ISC, the Security Industry Association’s educational program held in conjunction with ISC West. ONVIF is also a sponsor of ISC West and will be hosting the ONVIF Lounge at Booth LL1 within the Sands Expo, where attendees can relax and recharge their mobile devices.

ONVIF Steering Committee Chair Per Björkdahl and ONVIF Communication Committee Chair Jonathan Lewit will be speaking on behalf of ONVIF on “Using ONVIF for Network Connected Security” on April 4, 2017, from 10:15-11:15 a.m. The joint presentation will focus on how end users, security system designers and systems integrators can use ONVIF to integrate access control, video surveillance and other security and operational elements as part of a security deployment. The session will also provide an overview of the history and current profiles of ONVIF, as well as opportunities for industry involvement within ONVIF standardization activities.

Lewit and Björkdahl will also join a panel discussion entitled The Standards Developers Panel to include panelists representing SIA and other organizations involved in standards initiatives affecting the physical security industry. The standards panel will be held 11:30 AM-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

“Standards are a major facilitator of the physical security industry’s dramatic expansion to encompass much more than just video surveillance and access control,” said Per Björkdahl, chair of the ONVIF steering committee. “It is important that we continue the conversation as an industry about how standards can continue to grow as a resource for systems integrators and end users in their businesses.”

ONVIF also will host the ONVIF Lounge for ISC West at booth LL1, adjacent to the ISC West Registration Booth on the show floor. Visitors to the lounge are welcome to recharge their mobile devices at the charging stations provided within the lounge.