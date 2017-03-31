ISC West Expo Hall Admission Grants Access to SIA Cybersecurity Keynote Addresses
SIA Education@ISC, which will offer more than 75 sessions at ISC West April 4-6, announced that expo hall admission will offer attendees access to two keynote presentations.
The two presentations are:
- The FBI View Of Cybersecurity: Threats, Trends and Protective Strategies — Presented by Philip Celestini, section chief, FBI Cyber, April 5, 2017, 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.
- How Cyber-Attacks are Changing the Expectations of Security, Privacy, and Safety — Presented by Matthew Rosenquist, cyber security strategist, Intel Corporation, April 6, 2017, 1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
In addition, ISC West will offer education designed to help attendees stay on top of security risks. SIA Education@ISC provides participants with access to new ideas and business connections through more than 75 sessions, including:
Security Directors, How Well Can You Sell?
- Data Security and Video Systems
- How Does a Company and Individual Recover from an Active Shooting Such as San Bernardino and Orlando?
- And more
SIA has structured the sessions to allow attendees ample time to attend sessions and visit the show floor. Don’t forget to add a SIA Education@ISC Package when you register.
