ISC West Expo Hall Admission Grants Access to SIA Cybersecurity Keynote Addresses

SIA Education@ISC, which will offer more than 75 sessions at ISC West April 4-6, announced that expo hall admission will offer attendees access to two keynote presentations.

The two presentations are:

The FBI View Of Cybersecurity: Threats, Trends and Protective Strategies — Presented by Philip Celestini, section chief, FBI Cyber, April 5, 2017, 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m.

— Presented by Philip Celestini, section chief, FBI Cyber, April 5, 2017, 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. How Cyber-Attacks are Changing the Expectations of Security, Privacy, and Safety — Presented by Matthew Rosenquist, cyber security strategist, Intel Corporation, April 6, 2017, 1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

In addition, ISC West will offer education designed to help attendees stay on top of security risks. SIA Education@ISC provides participants with access to new ideas and business connections through more than 75 sessions, including:

Security Directors, How Well Can You Sell?

Data Security and Video Systems

How Does a Company and Individual Recover from an Active Shooting Such as San Bernardino and Orlando?

And more

SIA has structured the sessions to allow attendees ample time to attend sessions and visit the show floor.