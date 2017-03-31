Intelligence Strengthened With Addition Of Enhanced Analytics

Arteco announced the addition of Advanced Video Analysis (AVA) to its video management solutions. The addition of the analytics platform combines Arteco’s leading video event management system (VEMS) with advanced algorithms such as hot zones, occupancy rate, smoke and fire detection, slip-and-fall identification and more, to support more powerful and proactive security and business strategies. AVA is a comprehensive suite of video analytics algorithms that supports a variety of intelligent processes, making it possible for operators to detect, track and classify subjects or objects. A server-based solution that is easily added to the Arteco VEMS, AVA allows users to automatically detect events that may be associated with security risks, such as an object left behind. Marketing teams can also leverage analytics to help determine the success of promotional campaigns and determine conversion rates.

