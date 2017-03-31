Bringing The Ease-of-Use & Reliability of Multispectral Imaging Technology

HID Global announced enhancements to its compact, cost-effective Lumidigm M-Series fingerprint solutions. Bringing the ease-of-use and reliability of multispectral imaging technology into challenging, yet cost-sensitive, applications such as time and attendance, physical access control, banking and healthcare, the enhanced M‑Series enables OEMs and IT security integrators to deliver authentication solutions that ensure customers, staff and citizens are who they say they are, reducing identity fraud risk and minimizing user frustration. With Lumidigm multispectral imaging technology, the M-Series captures fingerprint data from the skin’s surface and subsurface for reliable matching across all demographic groups in diverse operating conditions. Enhanced M-Series sensors and modules are available in embedded (M32x) or streaming (M31x) operating modes.

HID Global | www.hidglobal.com