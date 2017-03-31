Experience The Advanced Simplicity Of Vicon Valerus From Anywhere

Vicon Industries announced the release of Vicon Valerus Mobile, an app for users of Vicon Valerus video management software to access their VMS system from iOS and Android phones and tablets. Available for free download from Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the new mobile app for Vicon Valerus supports many functions of full-featured Vicon Valerus systems, but via an interface optimized for a small screen user experience. “Advanced Simplicity” has been carefully engineered into every aspect of Valerus, including its new mobile app interface. Once installed, users of the app will quickly, intuitively and securely be able to access many of their system’s capabilities, including live and recorded video playback from any device on the system; flexible screen layouts, displaying up to nine concurrent video streams; full control of PTZ cameras, including presets; pinch-to-zoom on live and playback video; arrange video tiles on-the-fly; and remembers last state when minimized.

