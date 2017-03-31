Unique Technology Lets Cameras Fit In Any Lighting Application

Speco Technologies has six new additions in its line of high-definition IP cameras that all feature Speco’s Flexible Intensifier Technology. These cameras are designed to fit virtually any lighting application: color in low light with Intensifier technology, monochrome without IR LEDs in low light, and monochrome with adaptive IRs in almost complete darkness. For megapixel demands, the O4FD5M (dome) and O4FB8M (bullet) support up to 4MP resolution in 16:9 widescreen format. These 4MP cameras also offer 2.8-12mm motorized auto-focus lens, H.265 compression, built-in heater, and are both IP66 compliant. The O3FB56M, a 3MP bullet IP camera, offers a long range 5-60mm motorized lens, built-in heater, and a micro SD slot for edge recording. Speco offers the O3FB68, a 3MP bullet IP camera which is IP68 compliant (waterproof), featuring a 3.6mm fixed lens and a built-in heater. The O3FDP9 is a 3MP indoor miniature dome IP camera that has a 2.8mm fixed lens and white housing. The O3FD8M is a 3MP IP dome camera that offers a 2.9-12mm lens, and is both IP66 and IK10 compliant.

