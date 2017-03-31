Protect Against Vandalism & Theft With Steel Wire Guards

STI’s highly durable 9-gauge steel wire guards — coated with corrosion-resistant polyester or stainless steel — offer excellent protection for vulnerable devices against vandalism, accidental damage and theft. If you can’t find a wire guard for your specific needs in STI’s extensive Stopper Line of products, the company will manufacture a custom wire cage to your specifications. Examples of cages previously designed include protection for: windows, dome cameras, speakers, projectors, projector screens, LED light fixtures, and more. The guards help assure continued operation of important devices, decrease maintenance costs, reduce time spent replacing broken or stolen units, waiting for parts to arrive, etc. Installation is fast and easy with all screws and anchors provided.

STI | www.sti-usa.com