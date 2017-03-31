Universal LTE Communicators For Residential, Commercial & Fire

Telguard expanded to include a complete line of universal alarm communicators for AT&T’s Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network. Telguard’s LTE portfolio includes solutions for all commercial, fire and residential installations. The new LTE-A products include the following UL-listed solutions: The TG-4 LTE-A is a solution for light commercial, business and residential applications, and features primary, cell-only or backup capabilities as well as the RMR-boosting HomeControl Flex interactive solution. The TG-7 LTE-A Series: TG-7 LTE-A products provide backup or primary cellular alarm communication solutions for commercial, retail and financial applications. The TG-7 ensures that alarm signals are transmitted over AT&T’s LTE network when the telephone line or data network has been disrupted or compromised. The TG-7FS LTE-A commercial fire communicator is NFPA 72 compliant. Telguard’s TG-KIT (TG-KIT LTE-A) makes the conversion of 2G and 3G/4G commercial intrusion and fire communicators to the LTE network simple and affordable.

