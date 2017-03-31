Cloud Service Now Offers Third-Party Services To Third-Party Devices

Connected Technologies’ Connect ONE Cloud-Hosted Service now includes the capability to add voice-initiated system control through home and mobile platform systems such as Siri and Google Assistant. This provides dealers with the ability to have new RMR streams. With voice commands and providing a PIN, end-user customers can activate devices to lock or unlock access doors, arm and disarm security systems along with other Connect ONE features, as well as connect to just about any device with email capabilities. Geo-location notices and device activations are easily integrated into Connect ONE to provide this functionality. Through one single interface, Connect ONE, customers can connect to equipment that before was not available in security integration offerings.

