Solution Promises Stronger Nighttime Surveillance

LTS introduced Matrix IR 2.0 technology for network IP and HD-TVI cameras to capture stronger forensic details in high definition at night in little to no lighting. The new technology promises a longer IR LED lifespan, greater light output, wider heat dissipation, and stronger light uniformity by eliminating dark corners on surveillance images. Matrix IR 2.0 technology offers 17.5 times more heat dissipation than traditional IR and up to 20,000 more hours of IR LED life, the company described.

LTS | www.LTSecurityinc.com/matrixir2