Camera Improves Surveillance Details Using White Flux LEDs

License plate details captured at night are no longer lost with the all-new Platinum VF Motorized Lens LPR Network IP camera 2.1MP, CMIP7923LPR. A vast improvement from traditional IR, this camera utilizes White Flux LEDs to minimize blowouts from license plate reflections and improves clarity on plate numbers in color, the manufacturer described. Its built-in motorized varifocal lens zooms from 2.8mm to 20mm, and adjusts autofocus through OSD on the NVR. It is best suited for parking lots and structures, entrance/exit points, apartment complexes and gated communities. This camera is also available with 8-20mm motorized varifocal lens.

LTS | www.LTSecurityinc.com