Dahua Opens Massachussetts Facility

Dahua Technology USA is expanding its US operations on the east coast with a new facility in Massachusetts. This is Dahua’s second location in the United States, joining the company’s location in Irvine, Calif., which was established in 2015. The decision to further heighten the company’s presence on the east coast was driven by a continued increase in business in the region, and Dahua’s commitment to deliver best-in-breed support for Dahua’s customers, technology partners and reseller network.

The new Dahua facility in Massachusetts will be further expanded with an R&D team focused on specific cutting edge technologies, including deep learning, artificial intelligence, and business analytics. Dahua has already begun to offer some of these leading technologies to select cameras. Another focus Dahua is bringing to the new facility is a complete technical and partner care support center.

“With the launch of Dahua’s new All-Star Partner Program, it is essential for us to be positioned as the industry leader for support,” said Janet Fenner, head of marketing, Dahua Technology, USA. “The ability to support our customers and partners is our number one priority, and our new east coast facility is testimony to commitment to achieve this goal.”

The new facility will also be used as an east coast repair center to complement the existing repair facility in California. Dahua is also looking to expand its footprint in Texas, where the company is actively exploring a strategic plan to open an additional U.S. facility to manufacture select products to comply with the Buy American Act.