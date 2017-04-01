New Security Platform Version Integrates To Active Directory

Mavin Technologies announced the general availability of its Mavin Security Management Platform version 5.0. The highlight of Mavin SMP 5.0 is the integration to Microsoft Active Directory. The new integration allows customers to link their Mavin user accounts to their corporate Active Directory credentials. Additional functionality included with the Active Directory integration includes the ability for Mavin user accounts to be suspended after too many failed login attempts and disabling Mavin user accounts when the corporate AD account is disabled. Mavin SMP 5.0 also includes a number of new usability features, most notably custom camera controls for live photo capture and new script management capabilities.

Mavin Technologies | www.go-mavin.com