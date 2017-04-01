Mobile Credentials Makes Access Control Hassle-Free

ISONAS announced Pure Mobile Credentials, allowing consumers to take the convenience of their mobile phone to the next level and turn access control into a simple, hassle-free part of their day. Pure Mobile is available with the next generation hardware family from ISONAS, the RC-04. The new Pure IP hardware family revolutionizes the ease of installation and the powerful addition of Bluetooth Low Energy makes access control hassle-free by allowing customers to use their smartphone as a credential. With the ISONAS Pure IP RC-04 hardware, users have the ability to use their mobile phones as their authorized and secured credential to get in and out of facilities. Customers can now easily install an RC-04 product by pulling a category 5E cable, plugging it into an 802.3af PoE port, quickly associate a pigtail wire to the door hardware, and open up their phone to associate the hardware with Pure Access software.

ISONAS | www.isonas.com