VMS Is Redesigned With HTML5

LENSEC announced a complete redesign of Perspective VMS, an enterprise-level HTML5-based software delivering surveillance video and information to customers from IP cameras and physical security devices. Perspective VMS Version 3.0.0 is a major software release built exclusively on an HTML5 rich application. HTML5 is the current standard for creating Web pages and browser-based applications. PVMS leverages the browser language to enable live video streaming, forensic archive management, and flexible administration from one robust and scalable application. PVMS v3.0 maintains a similar look, feel, and feature set as previous software versions built on the Microsoft Silverlight interface. Notable software features include the ability for quick navigation between modules, drag-and-drop capabilities, and dynamic interface selections including device interaction controls. The move to an HTML5-based application is in line with LENSEC’s goal of keeping integrator partner and end-user needs in mind during development.

