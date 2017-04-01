Make The Termination Of Cables Easy & Error-Free

Platinum Tools announced the next generation termination system, the ezEX-RJ45 Termination System with the new EXO Crimp Frame. The EXO Crimp Frame is a RJ45 crimp tool that can terminate multiple sizes of cables and conductors. The crimp frame highlights two interchangeable dies that work with EZ-RJ45 and ezEX-RJ45 connectors. The new ezEX-RJ45 feed-through connectors with staggered channels matched with the new EXO Crimp Frame + EXO-EX Die are specifically designed to crimp and flush-trim the protruding conductors in a single operation. This patented new termination system couples two concurrently developed and matched solutions for terminating larger cables.

Platinum Tools | www.platinumtools.com